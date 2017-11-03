The most shocking moments since Trump was elected

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: In the year since Donald Trump's election, we've witnessed one of the most politically turbulent times in recent history

These are thirteen of the most shocking moments that have occurred

Julian Zelizer is a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's also the co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) This has been a crazy year in American politics, perhaps the most tumultuous year since 1968. When, in the early morning hours of November 9, the outcome of the 2016 election became clear, almost everyone -- experts and non-experts alike -- felt that the political earth had trembled beneath their feet.

This was one of the most unpredictable elections anybody had ever seen. Donald Trump was anything but a conventional candidate. Facing Hillary Clinton, one of the most experienced candidates in recent history, Trump won despite having no background in politics, ruthlessly defying almost every political tradition, surviving a number of scandals, and as anyone -- like me -- who grew up in the tri-state area in the 1980s remembered, being a notorious troublemaker who craved public attention.

Notwithstanding the shock and awe of the election, nothing could prepare us for what was to come.

If you live in the moment of politics, you no doubt witness the weirdness of US government right now. But if you stand back and look at the cumulative record of the past 12 months, the impact is truly astounding. It is not a surprise that the Washington Post found seven in ten Americans believe that the political divisions in the United States have become as bad as they were during the Vietnam War . Here are thirteen of the most shocking moments since Donald Trump won the election.

1. On November 27, 2016, President Trump tweets that "I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally." Trump would continue to make this false claim, including in private conversations. Despite winning the Electoral College and thus the election, Trump clearly has felt stung by the fact that he lost to Hillary Clinton in the popular vote. The tweet revealed his willingness to play with the facts and to make claims in reckless fashion that could have serious policy consequences, not least of which is the controversial "voter fraud commission" Trump established.