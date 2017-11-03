Story highlights Michelle Wu: Too often, moms are forced to choose between parenting and leadership

Michelle Wu is the president of the Boston City Council. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) When I gave birth to my second child three months ago -- in the heat of summer and a re-election campaign -- I found myself in a situation that women across the country face. I needed to go back to work, but many childcare centers won't accept babies until they're at least three months old.

So these days Baby Cass comes to work with me across the city, just as his older brother Blaise did as a newborn.

Michelle Wu

Many parents need to go back to work, but have nowhere to take their child. For them, as for me, the questions were complex and stressful: Do I leave my job and stay home entirely? Can I find family or friends to step in? Do I go through the process of vetting someone to hire privately? Can I afford to pay that person a living wage and benefits?