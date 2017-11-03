ISIS pushed from last major Iraqi stronghold

Story highlights Coalition congratulates Iraqi forces

So-called caliphate is shrinking

(CNN) ISIS was pushed from Qaim on Friday, the terror group's last major stronghold in Iraq, according to the office of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

The leader released a statement congratulating Iraqis "in the wake of heroes taking control of Qaim and liberating it in record time."

The news of Qaim's liberation comes the same day that the Syrian military reportedly took back control of Deir Ezzor , the terror group's last-held city in that country.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasoul, a spokesman for Joint Operations Command, confirmed to CNN that Qaim had been "fully liberated."

Qaim is located in the western part of Anbar province, along the Iraq-Syria border, where ISIS holds the last of its territory -- the remnants of its so-called caliphate.

Read More