Who's the boss?

Story highlights Parents need to be in charge, even if they don't want to be

Experts point to an ideal parenting model in which they are control but still foster independence

Go Ask Your Dad is parenting advice with a philosophical bent as one dad explores what we want out of life, for ourselves and our children, through useful paradigms and best practices. Share your insight at the CNN Parenting Facebook page.

(CNN) My younger daughter, age 5, made a failed coup attempt during a recent school-night bedtime routine. In retaliation for my insistence that she actually stay in bed, she uttered the classic pint-sized revolutionary cry: "You're not in charge of me!"

I had to stifle laughter because her insubordination was so adorably cliché.

"I am, actually," I replied as I gently guided her back into bed. "I am in charge of keeping you safe and also helping you thrive, which means making sure you get a good night's sleep and a whole lot more."

I knew what I meant by "more" even if she didn't. I made a personal, unwritten covenant with my daughters, and even society, to do my part to raise two happy, virtuous, inspirational adults. And that requires teaching a good deal of life wisdom, role modeling and, at times, imposing behavior.

Go Ask Your Dad is parenting advice with a philosophical bent as one dad explores what we want out of life, for ourselves and our children, through useful paradigms and best practices. It considers old problems in new ways, and new problems that previous generations didn't face.

We are the boss. We can also be our kids' friend, sometimes. And we are always their teacher and coach. And don't forget lifeguard.

Read More