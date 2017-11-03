China downplays role in US opioid epidemic

Story highlights Trump wants China to do something about flow of fentanyl to US

China says not enough evidence it's main source

Beijing (CNN) Chinese authorities on Friday pushed back at allegations that China is the main source of fentanyl, a cheap synthetic opioid at least 50 times stronger than heroin, flooding into the United States.

"While we don't deny that some fentanyl substances abused in the US have come from China, we don't see sufficient evidence ... that most of them have come from China," said Wei Xiaojun, deputy secretary-general of National Narcotics Control Commission, China's top drug enforcement agency.

Wei said that the US had provided only "limited" information that huge amounts of fentanyl precursors has been shipped from China to Mexico before the final products hit the US market. He added that the Mexican government has not brought up the topic at all.

February 2017 report from the Congressional US-China Economic and Security Review Commission labeled China as the primary source of fentanyl in the US, citing law enforcement and drug investigators.

Read More