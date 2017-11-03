9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas

Story highlights Jacob Thompson probably has less than a month to live

He wants people around the world to send him cards for the holiday

(CNN) Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson is your average kid. His obsessions include Minecraft and Legos, and he's a huge "Star Wars" fan.

He's also a photographer, singer and comedian, according to his stepmother, Tara Artinyan. And most of all, he really, really loves penguins.

But Jacob has Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, and doctors told his family in early October he probably only had a month to live.

So they'll celebrate Christmas early this year, and Jacob wants people to celebrate with him by sending him cards, his mother, Michelle Simard told CNN.

"He got some cards from this Halloween, and he opened up and saw them and it was like getting a gift. He read it to us and had a big smile his face and his nose scrunched," Jacob's father, Roger Guay, told CNN in a phone interview. "He was excited to see what people had to say and it just brightened his day."

Read More