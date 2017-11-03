(CNN) He's played all over the world, accumulating 42 professional tournament victories on his way to becoming one of the few golfers to win on five different continents.

"I'd love to do course design," Westwood told CNN Living Golf. "When my playing career is finished it'll be a great avenue to go down.

"I've played basically everywhere in my career -- from links golf courses in Scotland and Ireland, to playing on the sand belt in Melbourne. I would try and use that and bring that into my course design."

Westwood, host of this year's British Masters, provided a player's perspective in the redesign of Close House Golf Club in Newcastle, England.

"There's a lot that goes into a golf course that just don't have any idea about, but I know what I like to see," said Westwood.

"It's much easier to do tweaks than lay one down and get it right straight away, so I've got a lot of respect for the great golf course architects."

"He's brought a really strong, objective eye to the golf course," says original designer Scott Macpherson. "We've been able to talk about strategy, bunker placement and tee locations. That's helped get the course to where it is today."

Photos: Westy's top five Royal Birkdale – Asked to name his favorite golf course, former world No. 1 Lee Westwood opted for Royal Birkdale, a links course framed by towering dunes in Southport, England. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Westy's top five Royal Birkdale – "It's just spectacular from start to finish," Westwood tells CNN Sport, naming golf legends Seve Ballesteros, Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer as partners for his dream four-ball. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Westy's top five Muirfield – Muirfield, situated on the shore of "Scotland's Golf Coast," is another British course to make it into Westwood's top five. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Westy's top five Muirfield – The Englishman came close to winning his first major at the historic links course in 2013, heading into the final day of that year's British Open with a two-shot lead, only for Phil Mickelson to steal his thunder at the death. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Westy's top five Augusta National – It's no surprise to see Augusta National, home of the Masters, named among Westwood's favorite courses. Hallowed turf for golfers and fans alike, few can match its beauty and esteemed history. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Westy's top five Augusta National – Westwood has recorded three top-five finishes at the Masters, finishing as runner-up in 2010 and 2016. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Westy's top five Metropolitan Golf Club – "Metropolitan where I won the Australian Open is one of my favorites," says Westwood, alluding to his playoff victory against Greg Norman back in 1997. "I think that's fantastic." Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Westy's top five Pine Valley – New Jersey's Pine Valley Golf Club, ranked No. 1 by a variety of publications , rounds out Westy's top five courses. What are your favorites? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page. Hide Caption 8 of 8

With the experience of playing over 500 European Tour events, Westwood has plenty of inspiration for what his own ideal course could look like in the future.

"I think I've got a pretty good eye for it," says the 40-year-old. "I like a golf course to be tough when it needs to be, but I also like it to be playable.

"You don't want to go out there and get beaten up on greens that are massively undulating, or on 500-yard par fours and 300-yard par threes. People want to come along and feel like they've achieved something.

"I'm not a great believer in loads of trouble. Courses are getting so tough that it takes forever to get around them. The game of golf need to be much more playable and faster.

"I want 28 handicappers to be able to go out there and be able to make a few pars. At the end of the day it's a form of entertainment."