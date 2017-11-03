Story highlights Besiktas renowned for noisy fans

Babel says it "intimidates" opponents

Turkish side close to qualifying for UCL last 16

(CNN) It's the football club with fans who are so loud that an opposition player is said to have requested a substitution just half an hour into a game after complaining of hearing issues.

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner found that not even earplugs could shut out the deafening roar made by close to 40,000 supporters of Turkish club Besiktas.

While Werner left the field with his hands over his ears, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, whose side lost the Champions League encounter 2-0, said many members of the team were shaken by the sheer volume of the home support.

There are few more intimidating venues in world football than Vodafone Park in Istanbul and, for Besiktas, it's an atmosphere that has helped drive results on the pitch.

The Istanbul side has been crowned Turkish champion for the past two years and currently sits atop its Champions League group, unbeaten after four games.

He's right. One of the most incredible atmospheres in football. pic.twitter.com/PaDncoJaQU — Christian Machowski (@Christian_ESEM) November 2, 2017