Pope asked to consider letting some married men act as priests

Rome (CNN) A high-ranking Vatican official has said he is pressing the Catholic Church to consider allowing married men to act as priests in a remote region of the Amazon.

Bishop Erwin Krautler, secretary for the Commission on the Pan-Amazon Region, wants the subject on the agenda at a meeting in the Vatican in 2019, he told CNN.

The proposal centers around the question of allowing faithful Catholic married men to act as priests, including saying Mass and hearing confessions.

Brazilian Cardinal Claudio Hummes, president of the Bishops Commission for the Pan-Amazon, and close friend of the Pope, has long supported the idea.

The region is experiencing a shortage of priests and Pope Francis has called for the special meeting of the region's bishops, called a synod, to tackle its problems.

