(CNN) Musician, actress and model Grace Jones has revealed she was sexually harassed when she landed her first big acting role.

Speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, Jones said the unnamed producer on the Ossie Davis-directed film asked her to bring her portfolio to his house so that he could make a final call on her casting.

"He (the producer) poured some champagne, he was in his bathrobe and of course, took me to a room ... it was his bedroom," Jones said.

"So with the champagne, even then at that young age ... I threw it in his face and walked out the door."

The 69-year-old's account comes in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry. Dozens of women have accused Harvey Weinsten of sexual harassment and police are investigating assault claims. Weinstein has apologized for his behavior, but he denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Read More