(CNN) A Spanish judge has issued an international and national arrest warrant for former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont.

Puigdemont, who considers himself the rightful leader of the dissolved Catalan government, is currently in Belgium.

Some of Puigdemont's parliamentary colleagues were jailed Thursday in Spain. In a video message Thursday, Puigdemont called the decision to take eight separatist leaders into custody "an attack on democracy" and asserted that their jailing was "a blow against the election on December 21st as it will develop within repression and political imprisonment without precedents, unacceptable in Europe and the 21st century."

Puigdemont has denied he traveled to Brussels to seek political asylum. In public remarks Tuesday, he said he was in the Belgian capital to "to act with freedom and safety" and to seek support from Europe in finding a diplomatic solution.

