London (CNN) Two delivery drivers have been targeted in separate acid attacks in London, leaving one of them in a life-threatening condition and likely to lose sight in both eyes.

In both cases, the drivers were attacked Thursday evening by two men on a scooter as they attempted to steal their victims' mopeds.

The assaults are the latest in a sharp rise in acid attacks in the British capital. The number of attacks rose to 454 last year, up from 261 in 2015. They are predominantly reported in the city's east.

Police believe a corrosive substance "was repeatedly thrown on the victim's face" in the first attack on the 32-year-old driver. The attack took place in Walthamstow, east London, at around 6 p.m.

The second driver was attacked around half an hour later in Tottenham, in London's northeast. The victim, also 32, had acid sprayed on his face, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

