Latest Weinstein allegations could lead to arrest

(CNN) The latest sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein could result in the first criminal charges against the movie mogul, an NYPD source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

"This is the strongest case we've had that fits within the statute of limitations," the source said, adding some detectives believe they have enough evidence to arrest Weinstein.

At a press conference Friday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce described actress Paz de la Huerta's case as credible because of her "ability to articulate each movement of the crime, where she was, where this happened."

The Manhattan District Attorney's office told CNN they have a sex crimes prosecutor assigned to an "active investigation" into the alleged incidents.

De la Huerta, who has appeared in "A Walk to Remember" and the HBO drama "Boardwalk Empire," alleges Weinstein raped her in her apartment on two separate occasions in 2010.

