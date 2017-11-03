(CNN) After dallying with some higher-quality fare, the Lifetime movie's tawdry, true-crime roots are showing with this month's premieres of "The Lost Wife of Robert Durst" and "I Am Elizabeth Smart."

There's a degree of symmetry in that, since Durst's story, as told in HBO's reality show "The Jinx," combined with Netflix's "Making a Murderer" to help spur TV's current crime wave, both of the scripted and unscripted variety.

"The Lost Wife of Robert Durst," arriving this weekend, is easily the more compelling of the two, plugging in details of the story that transpired long before the events that eventually put the peculiar real-estate heir behind bars. (A third movie, "Oscar Pistorious: Blade Runner Killer," about the Olympian convicted of killing his girlfriend, will air between them.)

An appropriately creepy Daniel Gillies (CW's "The Originals") plays a younger Durst, who meets Kathie ("Scorpion's" Katharine McPhee) because she's an attractive new tenant in one of his buildings. Ignoring his quirks, she falls for him, resulting in a whirlwind romance and marriage that quickly turns sour and abusive.

In keeping with the title, "Lost Wife" also involves Kathie going missing, and authorities turning their attention to her husband, without ever finding a body or cracking the case. Durst is also shown interacting with his friend Susan Berman, whose death later would prove his undoing.

