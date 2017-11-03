(CNN) Can we please get Jennifer Lawrence added to the cast of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"?

The Oscar-winning actress and self-professed Kardashian super fan was the guest host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday, and she snagged her dream interview with Kim Kardashian West.

Right out of the gate, Lawrence hit a home run by asking the reality TV star about one of her famous exes, NFL player Reggie Bush.

"Do you think it's a coincidence that Reggie Bush's wife looks just like you?" Lawrence asked. "I don't."

Kardashian West laughed that one off, but the interview was off and running from there.

Here are a few of the tidbits we learned:

Naked in Kris Jenner's closet

Kardashian West recalled what happened when Lawrence, admittedly "obsessed" with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for more than a decade, came over for dinner recently at mom Kris Jenner's house.

"I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives," Kardashian West said. "It was so funny."

Lawrence apparently had her fair share, too, confessing she "drank five martinis and wound up naked in (Jenner's) closet."

The actress said she just wanted a makeover from Kardashian West and her fashion label-owning rapper-husband, Kanye West.

"You said, 'I'm not joking. I really want Kanye to style me and so I said, 'OK,' " Kardashian West said. "I come back in and you're fully butt naked. I said, 'Umm, I'm going to intercom downstairs and tell (Kanye) not to come up.' "

Gasimus Maximus, Kimmy?

Proving she was completely comfortable in her role as interviewer, Lawrence got down to the personal.

"So do you and Kanye fart in front of each other?" she asked. "Do you talk about farts? Like, do you fart in front of him?"

With a huge smile, Kardashian West responded, "I don't fart. What are you talking about?"

Which sister lost her virginity first?

Kardashian West thinks it was her. But she pointed out, "I was in a serious relationship."

Dinner games

Apparently the reality star had major sleuthing skills back in the day. She said she was the go-to person to hack into the voice mails of her friends' boyfriends to get all the dirt.

"So do you think that you could like hack a president's Twitter (account) and maybe like stop a war?" Lawrence asked. "Like you could save the world?"

That question prompted Kardashian West to remember a game they played at her mom's house. (See above regarding the alcohol consumed to figure out why Lawrence said she didn't remember this particular story.)

"OK, if you could save the world who would you rather sleep with -- Donald Trump or Kim Jong Un?" Kardashian West said they asked each other during the game. "I think we were just laughing so hard we didn't choose."

'We are super normal'

Lawrence got her buddy to open up about how incredibly regular life can be in the Kardashian West household.

"We are super normal," Kardashian West said. "We watch 'Family Feud' every night before we fall asleep."

But her husband does have a weird habit, she confessed.

"He falls asleep anywhere," she said. "It's like we'll be at a meeting or he'll introduce me to people I've never met before, we'll be at a restaurant, and he'll be snoring at the table, and I'm stuck to fend for myself."