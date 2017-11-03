Brothers given life sentences for raping 10-year-old niece in India

New Delhi (CNN) A fast-track court in India has sentenced two men to life in prison for the rape and impregnation of their 10-year old niece, in the northern city of Chandigarh, police confirmed Thursday. The victim gave birth to a baby girl via caesarian section in August.

The brothers, 38 and 44, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were also fined 305,000 rupees each ($4,800) according to Senior Superintendent of Chandigarh police, Nilambari Jagadale.

The family of the victim greeted the news with a mix of relief and disappointment, having called on the judge to deliver death sentences.

"The father was of the view that this was the worst kind of crime that can be committed with a small child and the rapists must be hanged," said Alakh Alok Srivastava, the lawyer who represented the victim's family.

With the court cases complete, both the victim and her family are now attempting to return to normalcy, Srivastava said. The victim's baby was placed in the care of Chandigarh's child welfare committee immediately after birth, confirmed Srivastava.