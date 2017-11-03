Three days without food as Manus Island refugee standoff drags on

Story highlights Immigration center closed on Tuesday but men refuse to leave

Refugees have been digging holes for water, desperate for food

(CNN) After three days with almost no food, Behrouz Boochani struggles to find the strength to write messages on his phone, but he fears if he doesn't the outrage will fall silent.

An refugee from Iran, Boochani, and around 600 other refugees and asylum seekers, spent another night in darkness Thursday, swatting away mosquitoes in the stifling heat of Manus Island, Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Behrouz Boochani

They've had little food or clean water since Tuesday when Australian authorities handed the Manus Island immigration processing center back to the PNG Defence Force, which owns the Naval Base on which it was built.

Since then, efforts by some sympathetic locals to deliver food have been blocked, according to the refugees and Amnesty International. The men managed to sneak some food into the center Thursday, they said, but it was only enough for a few bites each.

"People are struggling with starvation, and at the same time don't feel safe in the center or safe enough to go out because of their previous bad experiences," Boochani said by text message from the center. He and others are powering their cellphones with solar chargers.

