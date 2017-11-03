(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Trump heads to Asia
President Donald Trump departed for a 12-day tour of Asia. His political troubles are coming along for the ride. He may well be looking forward to a moment of respite from domestic strife, but he will face a new set of challenges across the Pacific, analysts say.
While the Trumps are in Japan, first lady Melania Trump will be protected by an all-female police squad.
US economy has best month of Trump's presidency
The unemployment rated dropped to a 17-year low at just 4.1%. The economy gained 261,000 jobs in October, the best month under President Trump.
Bergdahl sentenced
Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl received a dishonorable discharge, but avoided prison time for desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after abandoning his outpost in 2009, a military judge ruled Friday. Following the sentencing, President Trump tweeted that the decision was a "complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military."
The Russia investigation
A former Trump campaign adviser says Donald Trump listened to George Papadopoulos when he presented the idea of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Asked about the meeting on Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House, "it was a very unimportant meeting, took place a long time, don't remember much about it."
What happened to @realDonaldTrump?
A Twitter employee used their final day at the company to delete President Trump's account. How did this happen? And could it again?
Did Russia make this ship disappear?
Gurvan Le Meur was steering an oil tanker toward a Russian port when something odd happened. His ship disappeared. There has been a major uptick in reports of GPS interference in Russia and its territorial waters in recent years. Some experts believe it's a defense tactic and might be protecting President Vladimir Putin's movements.
New York terror investigation
President Trump claimed that the United States military is hitting ISIS "much harder" after an alleged ISIS-inspired attacker drove a truck down a bike lane in New York, though he didn't provide any evidence.
We looked at Sayfullo Saipov's path from a "very kind boy" to a terror suspect who killed eight and injured more than a dozen in New York this week.
The first new Hershey bar in 22 years has no chocolate
Since 1900, just three candy bars have carried the Hershey name. Now there's a fourth and it's missing something you've come to expect from the candy brand.