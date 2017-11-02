The week in 28 photos

Breaking News

A senior law enforcement official said this image, taken from Twitter, appears to show the suspect from a deadly New York City truck attack on Tuesday, October 31. Eight people were killed when a rental truck drove down a busy bicycle path and struck people in Manhattan. Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbekistan native who was living in New Jersey, has been charged with federal terrorism offenses. Saipov told investigators he was inspired by ISIS, according to a federal criminal complaint. Saipov appeared in federal court and didn't enter a plea, a source at the US Attorney's Office told CNN.
Paul Manafort, a former chairman for President Donald Trump's campaign, makes his way through television cameras as he leaves a court in Washington on Monday, October 30. He has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.) Manafort and his associate, Rick Gates, face charges that include conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, and making false statements. The indictment, though, included no suggestion of election meddling. Manafort and Gates' alleged crimes took place before they signed up with Trump, and the indictment focuses on their years as political consultants and lobbyists working with Ukraine.
The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 1. It is the first time the Astros have won the World Series.
An activist waves a Spanish flag in front of a giant Catalan flag during a mass rally in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, October 29. Hundreds of thousands of people gathered to protest Catalonia's declaration of independence.
Supermodel Heidi Klum, dressed as a werewolf, performs a dance from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video at her Halloween party in New York City on Tuesday, October 31.
A puma named Bordo arrives for medical tests in Brasilia, Brazil, on Tuesday, October 31. Bordo, captured when he was a cub, was set to be released in a special preserve for wild cats.
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and author Jeff Bauman walk the red carpet at the Rome Film Fest on Saturday, October 28. In the new movie "Stronger," Gyllenhaal plays Bauman, who lost his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing. The film is based on Bauman's memoir.
Armed police stand guard in New York City as revelers march during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade on Tuesday, October 31.
Greek gymnast Dimosthenis Tampakos lights the Olympic flame in front of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, on Monday, October 30. The flame has arrived in PyeongChang, South Korea, ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
A police officer carries a schoolgirl on his back to get her away from clashes between police and protesters in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, October 30. She had been affected by tear gas. The full results of Kenya's election rerun are expected to be released Monday, capping off months of drama and sporadic violence that has highlighted ongoing discord in the country.
A cat lies in its cage after being judged at the Supreme Cat Show in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, October 28.
A hiker walks in the U-shaped troughs of The Wave near Page, Arizona, on Monday, October 30. The sandstone rock formation was created by a combination of water and wind erosion. Because of its fragile nature, access is limited to only 20 hikers per day.
In this undated photo released Sunday, October 29, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, inspects products while visiting a cosmetics factory in Pyongyang, North Korea. He was accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, second from right. She rarely appears in public and was recently reported to have given birth to the couple's third child.
Children from 22 countries take the oath of US citizenship during a Halloween-themed ceremony in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday, October 31.
Geese fly through early morning mist in Sundridge, England, on Thursday, November 2.
A girl fills a bottle at a water pump station for internally displaced people in Ain Issa, Syria, on Sunday, October 29.
Jennifer Appel, right, and Tasha Fuiava sit with their dogs on the deck of the USS Ashland on Monday, October 30. The two women from Hawaii were rescued in the Pacific Ocean about 900 miles southeast of Japan. They said they had been stranded on a crippled sailboat for more than five months.
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to children at the White House on Monday, October 30.
Actress Rose McGowan raises her fist during a rousing speech at The Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday, October 27. It was McGowan's first public appearance since charges of sexual harassment came to light weeks ago against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. McGowan is one of dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior, including harassment and sexual assault. Weinstein, through his spokesperson, has denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."
A replica statue of former British King Edward VII is nudged into position before floating down the Don River in Toronto on Friday, October 29. It was part of an art performance by Toronto duo Life of a Craphead.
A Philippine soldier hugs his baby daughter after returning from a five-month deployment in the city of Marawi on Monday, October 30. President Rodrigo Duterte announced last month that Marawi had been liberated from ISIS-affiliated militants.
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are introduced at the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit on Tuesday, October 31. The two-day event welcomed civic leaders from around the world and was designed to empower young people to create change.
A crying Rohingya Muslim child drinks water from a kettle as refugees wait for permission to move toward camps near Palong Khali, Bangladesh, on Thursday, November 2. More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar since late August, creating "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare," according to Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations. Photos: A new life for the Rohingya
A jockey spurs on his bulls during a race in Madura, Indonesia, on Sunday, October 29.
People help a man who was injured during a car bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday, October 28. At least 27 people were killed when two car bombs detonated outside a hotel near Somalia's presidential palace, according to Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Islow. The blasts occurred two weeks after the deadliest car bombings in the nation's modern history.
US Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks next to a digitally altered photo featuring comedian Aziz Ansari on Tuesday, October 31. The fake photo appeared online before last year's presidential election and told people that they could vote for Hillary Clinton from home via Twitter. Lawmakers grilled Silicon Valley giants this week over the role that their platforms inadvertently played in Russia's meddling in US politics.
A Chinese honor guard prepares for a welcoming ceremony as Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visited Beijing on Wednesday, November 1.
A leaf falls to the ground in Tully, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 28. See last week in 27 photos
Take a look at 28 photos of the week from October 27 through November 2.