The week in 28 photos

Paul Manafort, a former chairman for President Donald Trump's campaign, makes his way through television cameras as he leaves a court in Washington on Monday, October 30. He has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.) Manafort and his associate, Rick Gates, face charges that include conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, and making false statements. The indictment, though, included no suggestion of election meddling. Manafort and Gates' alleged crimes took place before they signed up with Trump, and the indictment focuses on their years as political consultants and lobbyists working with Ukraine.