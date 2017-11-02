The week in 28 photos

Supermodel Heidi Klum, dressed as a werewolf, performs a dance from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video at her Halloween party in New York City on Tuesday, October 31.
A puma named Bordo arrives for medical tests in Brasilia, Brazil, on Tuesday, October 31. Bordo, captured when he was a cub, was set to be released in a special preserve for wild cats.
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and author Jeff Bauman walk the red carpet at the Rome Film Fest on Saturday, October 28. In the new movie "Stronger," Gyllenhaal plays Bauman, who lost his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing. The film is based on Bauman's memoir.
Armed police stand guard in New York City as revelers march during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade on Tuesday, October 31.
A cat lies in its cage after being judged at the Supreme Cat Show in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, October 28.
A hiker walks in the U-shaped troughs of The Wave near Page, Arizona, on Monday, October 30. The sandstone rock formation was created by a combination of water and wind erosion. Because of its fragile nature, access is limited to only 20 hikers per day.
Children from 22 countries take the oath of US citizenship during a Halloween-themed ceremony in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday, October 31.
Geese fly through early morning mist in Sundridge, England, on Thursday, November 2.
A girl fills a bottle at a water pump station for internally displaced people in Ain Issa, Syria, on Sunday, October 29.
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to children at the White House on Monday, October 30.
A jockey spurs on his bulls during a race in Madura, Indonesia, on Sunday, October 29.
A Chinese honor guard prepares for a welcoming ceremony as Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visited Beijing on Wednesday, November 1.