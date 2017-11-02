Breaking News

The Erbil International Marathon 2017

By Lizzie Porter, CNN

Updated 9:00 PM ET, Thu November 2, 2017

The annual Erbil International Marathon took place on Friday, October 27. The full 42km race, however, was canceled, with only the 5km and 10km events going ahead, due fighting between federal Iraqi forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga close to the city.
Erbil International MarathonThe annual Erbil International Marathon took place on Friday, October 27. The full 42km race, however, was canceled, with only the 5km and 10km events going ahead, due fighting between federal Iraqi forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga close to the city.
Despite the disruption, 2,000 people still participated. Here, runners stream onto the course after the starting buzzer.
Erbil International MarathonDespite the disruption, 2,000 people still participated. Here, runners stream onto the course after the starting buzzer.
A professional Kurdish runner warms up at the start line. Some Iraqis who had made it to Erbil to run the full race were disappointed it was canceled, but organizers said they hoped to bring reinstate the 42km race next year.
Erbil International MarathonA professional Kurdish runner warms up at the start line. Some Iraqis who had made it to Erbil to run the full race were disappointed it was canceled, but organizers said they hoped to bring reinstate the 42km race next year.
Organizers said 20% of participants were female.
Erbil International MarathonOrganizers said 20% of participants were female.
Two local female participants wearing the hijab run hand in hand at the race.
Erbil International MarathonTwo local female participants wearing the hijab run hand in hand at the race.
Besides female runners, many of the volunteers were female. Students from Kurdish universities also volunteered at the event.
Erbil International MarathonBesides female runners, many of the volunteers were female. Students from Kurdish universities also volunteered at the event.
Many runners, both male and female, picked roses from the parks beautiful gardens to wear behind their ears.
Erbil International MarathonMany runners, both male and female, picked roses from the parks beautiful gardens to wear behind their ears.
A woman runs through Erbil&#39;s spacious Sami Abdulrahman Park.
Erbil International MarathonA woman runs through Erbil's spacious Sami Abdulrahman Park.
Many participants ran in aid of local and international charities in Erbil.
Erbil International MarathonMany participants ran in aid of local and international charities in Erbil.
The first and third place winners of the women&#39;s race wave the Kurdish flag.
Erbil International MarathonThe first and third place winners of the women's race wave the Kurdish flag.
A supporter proudly waves the Kurdish flag during the race.
Erbil International MarathonA supporter proudly waves the Kurdish flag during the race.
Kurdish flags lined the marathon route with pop music blasting out along the route in the Sami Abdulrahman Park.
Erbil International MarathonKurdish flags lined the marathon route with pop music blasting out along the route in the Sami Abdulrahman Park.
A father and daughter team run past signs advocating Kurdish independence.
Erbil International MarathonA father and daughter team run past signs advocating Kurdish independence.
Runners flashed peace signs, calling for an end to conflict in the country.
Erbil International MarathonRunners flashed peace signs, calling for an end to conflict in the country.
One expat participant ran the whole course with her daughter in a stroller.
Erbil International MarathonOne expat participant ran the whole course with her daughter in a stroller.
Supporters eagerly looking out for their friends and families at the finish line.
Erbil International MarathonSupporters eagerly looking out for their friends and families at the finish line.
A German runner who reached Erbil for the race catches her breath at the end of the course.
Erbil International MarathonA German runner who reached Erbil for the race catches her breath at the end of the course.
A runner takes off shoes and walks barefoot after the long run.
Erbil International MarathonA runner takes off shoes and walks barefoot after the long run.
An expat runner stretches at the end of the marathon. After the race, there was a winners&#39; awards ceremony and martial arts performances.
Erbil International MarathonAn expat runner stretches at the end of the marathon. After the race, there was a winners' awards ceremony and martial arts performances.
Teachers at a local international school, from Zimbabwe and Lebanon, head to the party after the race.
Erbil International MarathonTeachers at a local international school, from Zimbabwe and Lebanon, head to the party after the race.
Supporters and runners enjoyed and rested at the Sami Abdulrahman Park after the race.
Erbil International MarathonSupporters and runners enjoyed and rested at the Sami Abdulrahman Park after the race.
Political tensions saw the 42km race canceled this year, but the 5km and 10km events went ahead.