(CNN) Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is being watched by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller in more ways than one.

A jack-o-lantern carved into Mueller's likeness appeared outside Manafort's New York City brownstone on Wednesday as a Halloween fright.

"I was originally was going to do some feminist pumpkin, but I thought that this was such a gift that Mueller was giving us a glimmer of hope," artist Amy Finkel said, referencing to when Mueller filed an indictment against Manafort on Monday. "Mueller deserves that pumpkin."

Amy Finkel says she has been carving pumpkins with her family for the majority of her life.

It wasn't her original plan to place the pumpkin in front of the townhouse, she says. The idea came to her when she was watching MSNBC's Chris Hayes discussing money laundering. She smelled the pumpkin rotting and thought, "Wait, I live (several) blocks away. I have to let this pumpkin rot at the brownstone."

Finkel says the plaque was already at Manafort's townhouse when she arrived with the jack-o-lantern.

When she arrived, Finkel said a plaque was already there, which read "The House That Brought Down a President."

