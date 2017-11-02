Firefighters fired after noose was found hanging on black colleague's family photo

(CNN) Six Miami Fire and Rescue firefighters are out of a job after a noose was placed over a photo belonging to an African-American colleague.

The terminations were handed down Wednesday, the city said in a statement to CNN.

The city said the fire chief learned of the incident on September 9 and suspended 11 firefighters with pay. Ultimately six of them were fired -- but the investigation continues.

"Findings could result in disciplinary actions ranging from suspensions to demotions," the statement said.

