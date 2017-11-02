Breaking News

5 things for November 2: A terror plot a year in the making

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 6:14 AM ET, Thu November 2, 2017

The suspect behind the NYC bike path attack
The suspect behind the NYC bike path attack

    The suspect behind the NYC bike path attack

(CNN)We're learning more about the suspect and the plans behind this week's deadly New York City terror attack. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. NYC terror attack

Sayfullo Saipov, the man accused of killing eight people in this week's terror attack in New York, is reportedly talking to authorities. What he has to say is chilling: According to a criminal complaint, he allegedly "felt good about what he had done" and had been planning the attack for a year.
    Saipov told investigators he was inspired by ISIS videos, and investigators found 90 videos and 3,800 images that appeared to be ISIS-related propaganda on one of his cell phones, the complaint says.
    Saipov was charged with federal terrorism offenses in Tuesday's attack, but President Donald Trump tweeted that he should "GET DEATH PENALTY." Trump also vowed to terminate the visa lottery program that help bring Saipov to the United States and branded the justice system a "laughingstock."
    Trump: US justice system is a laughingstock
    Trump: US justice system is a laughingstock

      Trump: US justice system is a laughingstock

    2. Facebook and Russia

    The House Intelligence Committee released a small sample of the 3,000 ads a Russian troll farm purchased on Facebook during the 2016 US presidential election. They focused on divisive issues such as immigration, religion and race, and some mentioned Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders by name. 
    Some of the ads were sophisticated attempts to appeal to certain interest groups or races. Others pushed false missions, such as a petition to remove Clinton from the ballot or an ad claiming you could vote via Twitter. A few were just downright bizarre, such as an image of Satan and Jesus arm-wrestling for the country's future. Really. 
    Lawmaker hammer Facebook, Twitter, Google again
    Lawmaker hammer Facebook, Twitter, Google again

      Lawmaker hammer Facebook, Twitter, Google again

    3. Brett Ratner

    Director and producer Brett Ratner is the latest Hollywood figure accused of sexual misconduct.
    In a Los Angeles Times story published Wednesday, six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused Ratner of allegations ranging from sexual assault to harassment in incidents in private homes, at industry events and on movie sets. Among other things, Munn accused Ratner of touching himself in front of her, and Henstridge accused him of physically forcing her to perform sexual acts. Rattner's attorney says his client "vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations."
    Not just Hollywood: Survivors share their stories
    Not just Hollywood: Survivors share their stories

      Not just Hollywood: Survivors share their stories

    4. North Korea

    North Korea is working on an advanced version of its existing KN-20 intercontinental ballistic missile that could potentially reach the United States, according to a US official. This newly assessed ICBM is just one part of an accelerated effort by Kim Jong Un's regime to improve every part of its missile and nuclear weapons attack capability as quickly as possible. While it's scary news all around, the development chiefly means the United States has to recalculate the timing of the threat that a North Korean missile could pose to the country, and rethink what kind of response would be most effective. 
    Report: North Korea launches missiles
    Report: North Korea launches missiles

      Report: North Korea launches missiles

    5. Osama bin Laden

    The CIA has released a huge collection of files connected with the 2011 raid that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden. This newly released info includes the al Qaeda founder's personal journal. CIA Director Mike Pompeo said the release "provides the opportunity for the American people to gain further insights into the plans and workings of this terrorist organization." 
    However, it also provides some unexpected insight into the bin Laden family's viewing tastes. The CIA has withheld some material on the grounds of security or copyright, including family movies such as "Cars," "Chicken Little" and "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs" as well as the documentaries "Where in the World is Osama bin Laden?" and "CNN Presents: World's Most Wanted." 
    How bin Laden became the face of terror
    90s nineties terrorism osama bin laden_00001818

      How bin Laden became the face of terror

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Houston wins the World Series.
    It's the Astros' first World Series title, so be happy for them. 
    The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 1. It is the first time the Astros have won the World Series.
    The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 1. It is the first time the Astros have won the World Series.
    Astros catcher Brian McCann hugs pitcher Charlie Morton after the final out. Morton got the win, pitching the last four innings of the game.
    Astros catcher Brian McCann hugs pitcher Charlie Morton after the final out. Morton got the win, pitching the last four innings of the game.
    Houston third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after the victory.
    Houston third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after the victory.
    Houston shortstop Carlos Correa leaps for joy after the final out.
    Houston shortstop Carlos Correa leaps for joy after the final out.
    Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig watches the Astros celebrate.
    Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig watches the Astros celebrate.
    Bregman carries second baseman Jose Altuve during the postgame celebrations.
    Bregman carries second baseman Jose Altuve during the postgame celebrations.
    The Astros celebrate together at the postgame ceremony.
    The Astros celebrate together at the postgame ceremony.
    The Dodgers watch from the top step of the dugout during the eighth inning. They fell behind 5-0 after two innings and never got much momentum going.
    The Dodgers watch from the top step of the dugout during the eighth inning. They fell behind 5-0 after two innings and never got much momentum going.
    Andre Ethier drives in the Dodgers&#39; only run while pinch-hitting for Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning.
    Andre Ethier drives in the Dodgers' only run while pinch-hitting for Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning.
    Kershaw, the Dodgers&#39; ace, came into the game in the third inning and threw four shutout innings.
    Kershaw, the Dodgers' ace, came into the game in the third inning and threw four shutout innings.
    Puig reacts after flying out in the third inning.
    Puig reacts after flying out in the third inning.
    George Springer celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Astros a 5-0 lead in the second inning. The two-run blast was Springer&#39;s fifth home run of the series, tying a World Series record. He was later named World Series MVP.
    George Springer celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Astros a 5-0 lead in the second inning. The two-run blast was Springer's fifth home run of the series, tying a World Series record. He was later named World Series MVP.
    Marwin Gonzalez hits a double off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish early in the second inning.
    Marwin Gonzalez hits a double off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish early in the second inning.
    Darvish reacts to a rough first inning in which he gave up two runs. He was pulled in the second after giving up the home run to Springer. Darvish went just 1 2/3 innings in both of his World Series starts.
    Darvish reacts to a rough first inning in which he gave up two runs. He was pulled in the second after giving up the home run to Springer. Darvish went just 1 2/3 innings in both of his World Series starts.
    Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch during the first inning. McCullers didn&#39;t give up a run in 2 1/3 innings of work, but he hit four batters.
    Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch during the first inning. McCullers didn't give up a run in 2 1/3 innings of work, but he hit four batters.
    Springer is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning. He opened the game with a double.
    Springer is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning. He opened the game with a double.
    Bregman reacts after scoring the opening run of the game.
    Bregman reacts after scoring the opening run of the game.
    Actors Rob Lowe, right, and Ken Jeong wave Dodger flags on top of a dugout before the game. Many celebrities were in attendance.
    Actors Rob Lowe, right, and Ken Jeong wave Dodger flags on top of a dugout before the game. Many celebrities were in attendance.
    Disney unveils the cast for 2019's "Lion King" remake and people are screaming over it.
    Beyoncé! James Earl Jones! Disney is trying to give us all heart attacks.
    Papa John's says NFL protests are hurting sales. 
    Not entirely sure how that's supposed to work, but OK.
    Quit smoking and this company will give you an extra week off.
    Michelle Obama gives advice to young people on when to tweet.
    The answer is never. Never tweet

    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "I wish them the very best. That's what every American should wish for the people in the White House since they are our President and first family." 
    Former first lady Laura Bush, on the Trumps and the challenges the first family faces 

    AND FINALLY ...

    You think it's just a tangerine being peeled, but ...
    Some talents are a little more obscure than others! 