1. NYC terror attack

Saipov told investigators he was inspired by ISIS videos, and investigators found 90 videos and 3,800 images that appeared to be ISIS-related propaganda on one of his cell phones, the complaint says.

2. Facebook and Russia

Some of the ads were sophisticated attempts to appeal to certain interest groups or races. Others pushed false missions, such as a petition to remove Clinton from the ballot or an ad claiming you could vote via Twitter. A few were just downright bizarre, such as an image of Satan and Jesus arm-wrestling for the country's future. Really.

3. Brett Ratner

In a Los Angeles Times story published Wednesday, six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused Ratner of allegations ranging from sexual assault to harassment in incidents in private homes, at industry events and on movie sets. Among other things, Munn accused Ratner of touching himself in front of her, and Henstridge accused him of physically forcing her to perform sexual acts. Rattner's attorney says his client "vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations."

4. North Korea

North Korea is working on an advanced version of its existing KN-20 intercontinental ballistic missile that could potentially reach the United States, according to a US official. This newly assessed ICBM is just one part of an accelerated effort by Kim Jong Un's regime to improve every part of its missile and nuclear weapons attack capability as quickly as possible. While it's scary news all around, the development chiefly means the United States has to recalculate the timing of the threat that a North Korean missile could pose to the country, and rethink what kind of response would be most effective.

5. Osama bin Laden

However, it also provides some unexpected insight into the bin Laden family's viewing tastes. The CIA has withheld some material on the grounds of security or copyright, including family movies such as "Cars," "Chicken Little" and "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs" as well as the documentaries "Where in the World is Osama bin Laden?" and "CNN Presents: World's Most Wanted."

Michelle Obama gives advice to young people on when to tweet.

The answer is never. The answer is never. Never tweet

"I wish them the very best. That's what every American should wish for the people in the White House since they are our President and first family."

Former first lady Laura Bush, on the Trumps and , on the Trumps and the challenges the first family faces

