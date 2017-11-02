Bourdain: 'I celebrated' a culture that was 'pervasively hostile to women'

(CNN) After a slew of women came forward to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein and other notable figures in media of sexual harassment, CNN's Anthony Bourdain expressed regret for his participation in and validation of a culture he sees as similarly sexist: the restaurant industry.

In an interview Thursday with Poppy Harlow on CNN's "New Day," Bourdain explained that he had "spent nearly 30 years in the restaurant industry, an industry and a culture that has been pervasively hostile to women."

"In my first book, 'Kitchen Confidential,' which basically made my career ... I was so proud of having survived that I romanticized that culture. I celebrated it in a way that I think -- unintentionally -- validated the sort of work instincts of 'meathead bro' culture and certainly did not help women's situation," the "Parts Unknown" host said.

Despite his own introspection about sexist culture, Bourdain doesn't have faith that other men will feel the same way.

