Breaking News

Have the Houston Astros slayed the Sports Illustrated cover jinx?!

Updated 9:31 AM ET, Thu November 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

predicting world series three years early reiter astros_00000825
predicting world series three years early reiter astros_00000825

    JUST WATCHED

    3-year-old magazine cover predicts the future?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(40 Videos)

Story highlights

  • SI cover predicted Astros would win 2017 World Series
  • Copies of June 2014 edition selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay

(CNN)It's a fool's game trying to predict what happens in sport, right?

Not so in the case of Sports Illustrated's senior writer Ben Reiter whose bold and, as it turns out, entirely accurate prediction that the Houston Astros would win the World Series in 2017 has come to pass.
When Reiter peered into his crystal ball in the June 2014 edition his forecast caused irritation among readers.
    "This was the worst team that anyone had ever seen and they were in last place at the time," Reiter told CNN Sport's Don Riddell.
    "People were enraged by it. They thought we were just trying to be controversial, but it started looking better and better. I guess my one regret is I never went to Vegas on this thing."
    Read More
    The Astros sealed a 5-1 victory over the LA Dodgers in Game 7 at the Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday to seal the team's first World Series triumph.
    The win is perhaps the exception that proves the rule which says that teams or sportspeople who appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated then suffer inexplicable misfortune.
    Back in 1978, Cincinnati Reds' Pete Rose was on a 44-game hit streak, 12 short of Joe DiMaggio's all-time record of 56,
    Rose's streak ended the same week he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
    The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 1. It is the first time the Astros have won the World Series.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 1. It is the first time the Astros have won the World Series.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    Astros catcher Brian McCann hugs pitcher Charlie Morton after the final out. Morton got the win, pitching the last four innings of the game.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Astros catcher Brian McCann hugs pitcher Charlie Morton after the final out. Morton got the win, pitching the last four innings of the game.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Houston third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after the victory.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Houston third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after the victory.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Houston shortstop Carlos Correa leaps for joy after the final out.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Houston shortstop Carlos Correa leaps for joy after the final out.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig watches the Astros celebrate.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig watches the Astros celebrate.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Bregman carries second baseman Jose Altuve during the postgame celebrations.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Bregman carries second baseman Jose Altuve during the postgame celebrations.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    The Astros celebrate together at the postgame ceremony.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    The Astros celebrate together at the postgame ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    The Dodgers watch from the top step of the dugout during the eighth inning. They fell behind 5-0 after two innings and never got much momentum going.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    The Dodgers watch from the top step of the dugout during the eighth inning. They fell behind 5-0 after two innings and never got much momentum going.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Andre Ethier drives in the Dodgers&#39; only run while pinch-hitting for Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Andre Ethier drives in the Dodgers' only run while pinch-hitting for Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Kershaw, the Dodgers&#39; ace, came into the game in the third inning and threw four shutout innings.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Kershaw, the Dodgers' ace, came into the game in the third inning and threw four shutout innings.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Puig reacts after flying out in the third inning.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Puig reacts after flying out in the third inning.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    George Springer celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Astros a 5-0 lead in the second inning. The two-run blast was Springer&#39;s fifth home run of the series, tying a World Series record. He was later named World Series MVP.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    George Springer celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Astros a 5-0 lead in the second inning. The two-run blast was Springer's fifth home run of the series, tying a World Series record. He was later named World Series MVP.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Marwin Gonzalez hits a double off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish early in the second inning.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Marwin Gonzalez hits a double off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish early in the second inning.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Darvish reacts to a rough first inning in which he gave up two runs. He was pulled in the second after giving up the home run to Springer. Darvish went just 1 2/3 innings in both of his World Series starts.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Darvish reacts to a rough first inning in which he gave up two runs. He was pulled in the second after giving up the home run to Springer. Darvish went just 1 2/3 innings in both of his World Series starts.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch during the first inning. McCullers didn&#39;t give up a run in 2 1/3 innings of work, but he hit four batters.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch during the first inning. McCullers didn't give up a run in 2 1/3 innings of work, but he hit four batters.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Springer is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning. He opened the game with a double.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Springer is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning. He opened the game with a double.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Bregman reacts after scoring the opening run of the game.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Bregman reacts after scoring the opening run of the game.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Actors Rob Lowe, right, and Ken Jeong wave Dodger flags on top of a dugout before the game. Many celebrities were in attendance.
    Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
    Actors Rob Lowe, right, and Ken Jeong wave Dodger flags on top of a dugout before the game. Many celebrities were in attendance.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    16 world series 110114 world series 110118 world series 110117 world series 110121 world series 110120 world series 110119 world series 110113 world series 110112 world series 110111 world series 110110 world series 110106 world series 110105 world series 110102 world series 110104 world series 110103 world series 110101 world series 110107 world series 1101
    This year, three of the four players featured on NFL 2017 season preview covers have suffered injuries -- two of the them, J.J. Watt, the Houston Texans' defensive linesman and Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson, are expected to miss the whole season.
    "The SI jinx is fair to a point," Reiter says. "The fact is we usually put something on the cover when it's reached it's highest point.
    "The reason it's on the cover because they're doing so great and there's nowhere to go but down. In this case there was nowhere to go but up for the Astros."
    Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features
    If you did buy the June 2014 edition, it might be worth your while rooting out your copy because the cover price of $4.99 is looking like a bargain at the moment.
    &#39;We did it for you. We&#39;ve got more coming&#39;
    'We did it for you. We've got more coming'

      JUST WATCHED

      'We did it for you. We've got more coming'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    'We did it for you. We've got more coming' 00:48
    "If you go on Ebay now and look you'll see that original copies of the magazine are going for upwards of $200," Reiter said.
    "I hope you're holding that copy with white gloves when you're handling it!"