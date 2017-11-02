Story highlights SI cover predicted Astros would win 2017 World Series

Copies of June 2014 edition selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay

(CNN) It's a fool's game trying to predict what happens in sport, right?

Not so in the case of Sports Illustrated's senior writer Ben Reiter whose bold and, as it turns out, entirely accurate prediction that the Houston Astros would win the World Series in 2017 has come to pass.

When Reiter peered into his crystal ball in the June 2014 edition his forecast caused irritation among readers.

"This was the worst team that anyone had ever seen and they were in last place at the time," Reiter told CNN Sport's Don Riddell.

"People were enraged by it. They thought we were just trying to be controversial, but it started looking better and better. I guess my one regret is I never went to Vegas on this thing."

