Navy's top officer on recent fatal collisions: 'I feel responsible for this'

(CNN) The Chief of Naval Operations, US Navy Adm. John Richardson, took responsibility for what he called the "systemic issues" that contributed to recent fatal collisions involving two warships while announcing sweeping changes in order to improve standards.

"These accidents were preventable," Richardson told reporters Thursday during a briefing at the Pentagon following the release of a comprehensive review of the Japan-based 7th Fleet's operations aimed at preventing future mishaps.

Asked if he personally bore responsibility for the accidents, which cost the lives of 17 sailors, in his role, Richardson answered: "As the CNO, I own this."

"I feel responsible for this," Richardson later added while saying he thought he still retained the confidence of the sailors and the fleet.

Richardson said that some of the systemic issues uncovered were due in part to the Japan-based force's need to conduct multiple types of missions with limited resources.

