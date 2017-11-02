Story highlights The "continuous bomber presence mission" was planned in advance and was "not in response to any current event," the Air Force said

North Korea's state media outlet responded: "The gangster-like US imperialists are ceaselessly resorting to their frantic nuclear threat and blackmail"

Washington (CNN) US Air Force B-1 bombers, accompanied by fighter jets from South Korea and Japan, conducted a flyover near the Korean peninsula on Thursday, according to a statement from the service -- a move that has drawn harsh criticism from North Korea ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to the region.

Two B-1B Lancers from Anderson Air Force Base in Guam rendezvoused with the Japanese and South Korean jets as part of the planned "bilateral integration" exercise -- at one point flying over South Korea.

The "continuous bomber presence mission" was planned in advance and was "not in response to any current event," according to Air Force spokesperson Capt. Candice Dillitte.

US B-1 bombers flying from Guam have been seen regularly over the Korean Peninsula amid escalating tensions with Pyongyang -- running regular training flights with Japanese and South Korean fighter jets that often provoke the ire of the North Korean regime.

Pyongyang again issued a harsh response in the wake of Thursday's flight through its state-run media outlet KCNA claiming the exercise was a trial run for a surprise nuclear attack.

