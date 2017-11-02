(CNN) Stan Collender has been explaining taxes and budgets to me for the better part of the last decade. Stan spent time on the House and Senate Budget Committees and wrote a book titled: "The Guide to the Federal Budget." Heck, his Twitter handle is @thebudgetguy! So when House Republicans -- finally -- unveiled their tax proposal on Thursday, I reached out to Stan to answer some questions and make some predictions. Our conversations -- conducted via email and lightly edited for flow -- is below.

Cillizza: Tax plans are always SUPER complicated. Boil this one down. What are the three-to-five big changes it would make to our current tax code?

Collender: The tax bill announced today almost certainly will not be what ultimately is enacted (that is, if anything is enacted), but the top provisions are: the reduction in the top corporate income tax rate; the changes in the pass-through rate for businesses and the increase in the standard deduction that will wreak havoc with many of the most popular tax breaks for individuals especially mortgage interest, state and local taxation, charitable giving and student loan interest.

What makes these the most important changes is that they all create big losers as well as winners. No doubt that's why House Republicans are racing to vote on the bill so quickly. If a legitimate and appropriate debate on this proposal were allowed, massive opposition would develop as voters realize they may be giving up more than they're getting.

FYI ... even minor legislative proposals typically get more consideration and are debated longer than this tax bill, and this is anything but a minor bill.

Read More