Story highlights Trump has linked that suspect's visa with a call to shut down the program

Democrats have slammed the President as politicizing the attack

Washington (CNN) Amid the President's own controversial comments about this week's New York City terrorist attack, the Trump campaign sent out a fundraising email Thursday to supporters linking the attack with an immigration program the President wants to end.

The email was sent by the "Trump Make America Great Again Committee," the joint fundraising vehicle of the Republican National Committee and Trump's campaign. In it, the campaign asked supporters to add their names to an "official petition" to the White House to end the diversity visa lottery.

"The deranged animal who terrorized New York City came into our country through the 'Diversity Visa Lottery' -- a politically correct government program that selects new immigrants at random with no other purpose than to fill quotas," the email started. "We can no longer sacrifice our sanity and our security at the altar of political correctness. ... Now (Trump) needs you to join the call to end this backwards program."

Once a supporter enters their name on the "Official Petition W.H. 4540" page, they are prompted to donate to the fund. Preemptively, the email further encourages supporters by noting the email may draw controversy.

"The fake news media is going to unleash a flurry of attacks against this petition," the email reads. "Which is why the President truly needs your support."

Read More