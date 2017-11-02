GOP Rep. Lamar Smith will not seek re-election

Story highlights Smith serves as the chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee

He joins a growing list of Republicans not seeking a re-election

Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Lamar Smith, chairman of the House science committee, announced Thursday he will not seek reelection for his seat in the 21st District of Texas.

"For several reasons, this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else," Smith, who has served in Congress since 1987, said in a statement. "I have one new grandchild and a second arriving soon!! And I hope to find other ways to stay involved in politics."

Smith leads the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, and also serves on both the judiciary committee and the homeland security committee.

Smith joins a growing list of Republicans not seeking a re-election, including Reps. Pat Tiberi of Ohio, John J. Duncan Jr. of Tennessee, Dave Reichert of Washington, Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Rep. Dave Trott of Michigan.

He made headlines earlier this year when he asked Americans to get their news directly from President Donald Trump.

