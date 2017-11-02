(CNN) Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe suggests special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation could reveal a stark conclusion: treason.

"I mean the bottom line, the crux of this entire issue, is that people were working with a foreign government who you know is not working in our best interests to destabilize our elections and to destabilize our country," McAuliffe told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"If we find that any US citizen was involved in this, it's treason," he said.

"We'll see where it goes," the Virginia Democrat said of Mueller's indictments of Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and George Papadopoulos this week. Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy adviser for the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI after he lied about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government. Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty.

McAuliffe said he thinks someone with knowledge of the US election "had to give (the Russians) a roadmap of who to talk to, what names to put on memos and things." And while he doesn't believe there's evidence yet of treason, he does think the impact of the Russia's interference in the 2016 campaign is apparent.

