(CNN) House Republicans are expected to finally roll out their tax bill Thursday, but not without some reservations from rank-and-file members.

Members will see the tax framework Thursday morning when the House ways and means committee releases its bill that is expected to expand the child tax credit, repeal the estate tax, lower the corporate tax rate and reduce the number of individual tax brackets from seven to four.

But there are still key questions about what will be in the bill and whether the leadership can wrangle the votes they will need to deliver President Donald Trump a major legislative victory by the end of the year.

Now, the hard work begins of both selling the bill and keeping special interests at bay. Many lobbyists on K Street and outside groups admit the GOP lawmakers have kept a tight lid on the process. Once groups see what has been cut and what has been saved, winners and losers will be defined and the fight to preserve valuable tax breaks will begin. Over the weekend, one group, the National Association of Home Builders, already came out against the not-even-released bill.