Russia probe could derail Trump nominee for top Agriculture post

(CNN) President Donald Trump's nominee to be the Department of Agriculture's chief scientist is imperiled over his connections to the ongoing Russia probe, sources tell CNN.

A White House source said the nomination of Sam Clovis is in danger and could be pulled soon. A source familiar with the White House's thinking added that Clovis may have to withdraw, but it is not clear how that will happen, whether he will voluntarily pull out or be forced to do so.

Questions are swirling over Clovis' relationship with George Papadopoulos -- the Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who has admitted to making a false statement to the FBI regarding his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government -- and a trip Papadopoulos took during the election where he met with a Russian figure.

The White House did not comment Wednesday night, and messages to Clovis' attorney were not returned.

Asked Monday if Trump was "still comfortable" with Clovis serving in the administration, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded, "I'm not aware of any change that would be necessary."

