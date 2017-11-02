Rex Tillerson to visit Myanmar

Story highlights The visit will happen November 15, as Tillerson wraps up a 10-day swing across Asia with President Donald Trump

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Myanmar later this month to push for an end to the violence that has plagued the country's northern Rakhine state in recent months, the State Department announced Thursday.

He will visit the country's capital, Naypyidaw, where he will meet with "senior leaders and officials on actions to address the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State," the announcement read, and will express US support for the country's recent democratic transition.

The visit will happen on November 15, as Tillerson wraps up a 10-day swing across Asia with President Donald Trump.

Tillerson has been increasingly vocal in condemning attacks on Myanmar's minority Rohingya Muslims.

Speaking at a Washington, DC, think tank earlier this month, he said the US is "extraordinarily concerned" about the situation, urging the country's military leaders to show restraint.

