Story highlights He just announced the tax plan

He says it will help the economy

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan told CNN in an exclusive interview shortly after the release of Republicans' new tax bill that the purpose of the new plan is to help the middle class.

"I'm sure that some biased groups, maybe from the left, will come up with their own modeling," he told CNN's Phil Mattingly in an interview Thursday. "But it's very clear and obvious that the whole purpose of this is a middle-class tax cut to give people more take-home pay."

He continued, "And more to the point, we have to get faster economic growth. Because with faster economic growth, you get bigger paychecks, you get bigger wage growth."

House Republicans unveiled key details and the text behind their tax legislation Thursday, but not without some reservations from rank-and-file members.

