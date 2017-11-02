Story highlights "The President will use whatever language he wants to use, obviously," McMaster said

He also told reporters that Trump is considering putting North Korea back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism

(CNN) Ahead of President Donald Trump's five-country, 12-day trip to Asia, his top national security adviser is making one thing clear: The President won't be moderating his language in the region.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters on Friday, less than 24 hours before the President departs for his trip, that Trump doesn't plan to change his bellicose rhetoric on North Korea even though he will be nearby when he visits Japan, South Korea and China.

"The President will use whatever language he wants to use, obviously," McMaster said. "I don't think the President really modulates his language. I mean, have you noticed him do that? He has been very clear about that."

Trump has reacted to North Korea's saber-rattling and missile tests with combative rhetoric and pledges to respond with "fire and fury." The rhetoric has not alleviated tensions in the region and has left some critics questioning whether the President underestimated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

McMaster noted that while he has seen the criticism of Trump's rhetoric, he countered that it is only North Korea's activities that are inflammatory.

