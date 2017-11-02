Washington (CNN) Paul Manafort shouldn't be held under house arrest, his attorneys argued in a court filing Thursday.

The $10 million unsecured bond -- money Manafort would only pay if he disappeared or violated the court's orders -- should be enough of a measure until he goes to trial, they say.

"The weight of the evidence outlined against Mr. Manafort has also been embellished," Manafort's filing says.

It also adds he hasn't fled even though federal investigators told his former lawyer in August they would indict him.

Federal prosecutors say that Manafort may flee the country because of his "history of deception," and the amount of foreign travel and his millions of dollars held in foreign bank accounts.

