Washington (CNN)Paul Manafort shouldn't be held under house arrest, his attorneys argued in a court filing Thursday.
The $10 million unsecured bond -- money Manafort would only pay if he disappeared or violated the court's orders -- should be enough of a measure until he goes to trial, they say.
"The weight of the evidence outlined against Mr. Manafort has also been embellished," Manafort's filing says.
It also adds he hasn't fled even though federal investigators told his former lawyer in August they would indict him.
Federal prosecutors say that Manafort may flee the country because of his "history of deception," and the amount of foreign travel and his millions of dollars held in foreign bank accounts.
Among other things, prosecutors note that Manafort has three US passports with different numbers.
Manafort's defense attorneys, Kevin Downing and Thomas Zehnle, say that "Mr. Manafort is not a danger to the community."
"As a U.S. citizen, Mr. Manafort only has U.S. passports in his name. Although it might be surprising to some, it is perfectly permissible to have more than one U.S. passport, as individuals who travel abroad extensively no doubt know. Mr. Manafort has strong family and community ties and does not pose a serious risk of flight," they wrote.
Manafort and co-defendant Rick Gates are scheduled to be in court Thursday afternoon for the judge to take up the house arrest issue.