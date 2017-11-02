Story highlights Ivanka Trump is attending event at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe

Tokyo (CNN) Ivanka Trump has arrived in Tokyo for a very brief trip to speak about women's participation in the economy at the World Assembly of Women, an annual conference sponsored by the Japanese government.

Trump, who is attending event at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, will be introduced by the Prime Minister on Friday morning, according to a White House official, signaling Japan's interest in developing relationships with the Trump administration.

Her speech is expected to nod to the host country. She will talk about women in Japan who have inspired her, praise Abe's paid family leave policy, and will also reference Abe's "womenomics" movement , which has implemented policies for increased women's participation to achieve economic growth.

Traveling on a 14-hour commercial flight from Washington, she was met at the gate by Ambassador William Hagerty and his wife, Chrissy. A large assembly of local media greeted a sunglasses-clad Trump, cameras flashing, as she came down the elevator at Narita International Airport. Joined by staff, Trump ate a traditional Kaiseki dinner in Tokyo Thursday evening.



Trump will lay out "four fundamental changes that will propel women into the future" of the global economy, according to excerpts of her prepared remarks, highlighting the real estate developer turned entrepreneur turned senior adviser to the president's work in the West Wing.