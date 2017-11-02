Donald Trump laments he's 'not supposed' to influence DOJ, FBI

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday he wishes he could get involved with the Justice Department and direct it toward Hillary Clinton.

"The saddest thing is that because I'm the President of the United States, I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department," Trump said. "I am not supposed to be involved with the FBI."

Trump's comments on the radio program "The Larry O'Connor Show" about the Justice Department and FBI came the same week the Justice Department's special counsel investigation handed down indictments to his former campaign hands.

The President responded to a suggestion from the host that his listeners want the Justice Department to go after Clinton by saying that he'd like those entities to focus on his 2016 opponent as well.

"I look at what's happening with the Justice Department. Well, why aren't they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with her, the dossier?" Trump said, referring to the law firm Perkins Coie saying it had paid Fusion GPS to compile a dossier of information on Trump and Russia on behalf of Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Read More