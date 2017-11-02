Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Attorneys offered jurors their closing arguments Thursday in the federal corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and wealthy ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen, urging the jury in a final salvo to use their "common sense."

"Senator Menendez held himself out as putting New Jersey first. Dr. Melgen came calling with a better offer," federal prosecutor J.P. Cooney told jurors.

"Robert Menendez may have been elected to represent New Jersey, but Robert Menendez chose instead to represent the wealthy doctor from Florida -- he was Salomon Melgen's personal US senator," Cooney added.

"This is what bribery looks like," he said.

Prosecutors say the New Jersey Democrat pressured high-level officials in the Obama administration and other career diplomats to help Melgen resolve his business disputes in exchange for political contributions, a luxurious hotel suite at the Park Hyatt in Paris, and free rides on Melgen's private jet that the Menendez failed to report on his Senate disclosure form.

