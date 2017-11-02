Story highlights Thomas dislikes interviews and almost never speaks up at oral arguments

He spoke broadly about his judicial philosophy, his bitter confirmation fight and the state of the country

Washington (CNN) Justice Clarence Thomas said rookie Justice Neil Gorsuch is "outstanding" and the Supreme Court is a "wonderful place to work" in an interview that aired Wednesday night, though he lamented a certain emptiness at the court without his old friend, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

The comments came during a rare media interview that Thomas gave to his former clerk, Laura Ingraham, who is hosting a new show on Fox News.

Thomas dislikes media interviews and almost never speaks up at oral arguments, but his booming voice fills the court room when he reads an opinion and he frequently speaks at schools across the country.

During the interview, he spoke broadly about his judicial philosophy, his bitter confirmation fight and the state of the country.

Photos: Justice Clarence Thomas: 25 years on the Supreme Court US Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas raises his right hand as he is sworn in during confirmation hearings in Washington on September 10, 1991. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Justice Clarence Thomas: 25 years on the Supreme Court Thomas speaks at the memorial service for former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington on March 1, 2016. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Justice Clarence Thomas: 25 years on the Supreme Court Thomas gestures during confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 10, 1991. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Justice Clarence Thomas: 25 years on the Supreme Court Thomas stands next to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito as Alito shakes hands with Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice prior to the State of the Union speech in January 2006. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Justice Clarence Thomas: 25 years on the Supreme Court From left, Supreme Court Justices David Souter, Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer attend Alito's swearing-in. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Justice Clarence Thomas: 25 years on the Supreme Court Thomas testifies during a hearing before the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on April 15, 2010. Hide Caption 6 of 6

Ingraham began by asking him about some media reports that Gorsuch might have "ruffled some feathers" on the court because of his active questioning style and his fast pace to begin his tenure.

Read More