In rare interview, Clarence Thomas calls Gorsuch 'outstanding'

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Updated 9:16 AM ET, Thu November 2, 2017

The justices of the US Supreme Court sit for an official photograph on June 1, 2017. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch.
The justices of the US Supreme Court sit for an official photograph on June 1, 2017. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch.
In 2005, John Roberts was nominated by President George W. Bush to succeed Sandra Day O'Connor as an associate justice on the US Supreme Court. After Chief Justice William Rehnquist died, Bush named Roberts to the chief justice post. The court has moved to the right during Roberts' tenure, although Roberts supplied the key vote to uphold Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
Anthony Kennedy was appointed to the court by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases. He has authored landmark opinions that include Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Clarence Thomas is the second African-American to serve on the court, succeeding Thurgood Marshall when he was appointed by President George H. W. Bush in 1991. Thomas is a conservative and a strict constructionist who supports states' rights.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, she is a strong voice in the court's liberal wing.
Stephen Breyer was appointed by Clinton in 1994 and is part of the court's liberal wing.
Samuel Alito was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006 and is known as one of the most conservative justices to serve on the court in modern times.
Sonia Sotomayor is the court's first Hispanic and third female justice. She was appointed by Obama in 2009 and is regarded as a resolutely liberal member of the court.
Elena Kagan is the fourth female justice to ever be appointed, and she is counted among the court's liberal wing. She was appointed by Obama in 2010 at the age of 50. She is the court's youngest member.
Neil Gorsuch is the court's newest member. He was chosen by President Donald Trump to replace Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.
Story highlights

  • Thomas dislikes interviews and almost never speaks up at oral arguments
  • He spoke broadly about his judicial philosophy, his bitter confirmation fight and the state of the country

Washington (CNN)Justice Clarence Thomas said rookie Justice Neil Gorsuch is "outstanding" and the Supreme Court is a "wonderful place to work" in an interview that aired Wednesday night, though he lamented a certain emptiness at the court without his old friend, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

The comments came during a rare media interview that Thomas gave to his former clerk, Laura Ingraham, who is hosting a new show on Fox News.
Thomas dislikes media interviews and almost never speaks up at oral arguments, but his booming voice fills the court room when he reads an opinion and he frequently speaks at schools across the country.
    During the interview, he spoke broadly about his judicial philosophy, his bitter confirmation fight and the state of the country.
    US Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas raises his right hand as he is sworn in during confirmation hearings in Washington on September 10, 1991.
    US Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas raises his right hand as he is sworn in during confirmation hearings in Washington on September 10, 1991.
    Thomas speaks at the memorial service for former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington on March 1, 2016.
    Thomas speaks at the memorial service for former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington on March 1, 2016.
    Thomas gestures during confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 10, 1991.
    Thomas gestures during confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 10, 1991.
    Thomas stands next to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito as Alito shakes hands with Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice prior to the State of the Union speech in January 2006.
    Thomas stands next to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito as Alito shakes hands with Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice prior to the State of the Union speech in January 2006.
    From left, Supreme Court Justices David Souter, Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer attend Alito&#39;s swearing-in.
    From left, Supreme Court Justices David Souter, Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer attend Alito's swearing-in.
    Thomas testifies during a hearing before the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on April 15, 2010.
    Thomas testifies during a hearing before the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on April 15, 2010.
    Ingraham began by asking him about some media reports that Gorsuch might have "ruffled some feathers" on the court because of his active questioning style and his fast pace to begin his tenure.
    "He is a good man," Thomas said, "and I have no idea what they are talking about."
    Asked about his own judicial philosophy, he said it was simply to "get it right" and to craft opinions that are accessible to "regular people."
    "I think we have to be careful not to take outcomes that we want and backwash that into the process of decision-making," he said.
    It's been more than 25 years since his confirmation hearing erupted over Anita Hill's sexual harassment claims against him, turning them both into household names.
    "Was it worth it?" Ingraham asked.
    "I think we are called to do certain things," Thomas responded.
    She also asked him if it bothered him that the Smithsonian opened a major museum meant to promote the contributions of African Americans, and until recently, hardly mentioned his name.
    Thomas acknowledged that people who cared about him were bothered by the slight, but he wasn't -- except that it might have been a symptom of the fact that "we are getting quite comfortable in our society limiting ideas and exposure to ideas."
    Ingraham pressed Thomas at the end of the interview about the rancor in today's society and the controversy concerning NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.
    Thomas did not address the controversy directly but spoke broadly about his life growing up in the segregated South. He said that when he was a child, "even as we had laws that held us apart," he felt like society "held dear" to things people felt they had in common. He also expressed concerns about today's society.
    "I mean, what binds us?" he asked.