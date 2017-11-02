CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin spent a week in South Korea to learn firsthand what it's like for the US military and other Americans to live under the threat of an attack from North Korea. The next installment about her trip airs Thursday on "Newsroom," 2-4 pm ET on CNN.

(CNN) My 14-hour flight from New York to Seoul was just the beginning. The next morning, my CNN crew and I found ourselves strapped into the Navy's C-2 COD (carrier onboard delivery) aircraft. Only this plane doesn't exactly come with peanuts and a Coke. Instead, I was tethered to a metal seat by four seat belts and facing backwards, helmet on, with only two tiny windows in the entire cabin.

Brooke Baldwin stands between CNN producers Julian Cummings and Miguel Susana, just before they strapped in to the Navy C-2 COD flight en route to the USS Ronald Reagan.

Ninety minutes later, our Navy pilots lined us up with the USS Ronald Reagan, the aircraft carrier in the waters below. As the C-2 started its sharp descent, my heart started to pound. I knew I'd only have two hours to shoot our story and get it right.

I also knew, having done this once before, the adrenaline rush that comes with the "catch." Because the carrier's runway is so short, our plane had a tail hook to catch one of the cable wires on the flight deck and keep us from skidding into the ocean. The pilot has to get it just right. In a successful catch you go from 150 knots to zero in five seconds.

Baldwin crawled into the cockpit of the C-2 COD to thank these Naval pilots for their service.

The sailors seated with us gave us the cue to brace ourselves, shouting "Let's go, let's go LET'S GO!" Then we heard a THUDDDDDD and a loud grinding of metal. I had no idea where we'd just landed — I wasn't allowed to know our location — but what I did know was that my journey in Korea had officially begun.

The idea for my trip

