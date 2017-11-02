Franken: Sessions 'seems to have problems telling the truth'

Story highlights Franken said he wanted more testimony from Sessions

He said perjury questions would likely be decided by Mueller

Washington (CNN) Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken responded to the latest developments in the special counsel investigation by saying that Attorney General Jeff Sessions "seems to have problems telling the truth."

Franken's comments on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" came after unsealed court documents showed former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had told the campaign about a potential meeting opportunity between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and news emerged that Sessions vetoed the idea.

"He seems to have problems telling the truth on this subject," Franken said of Sessions.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

During Sessions' confirmation hearing, Franken asked if he knew of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, and Sessions said he had not had meetings with Russians during the campaign. After reports to the contrary, the Justice Department clarified Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice, and former FBI Director James Comey said Sessions may have met with the ambassador a third time.

