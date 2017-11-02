The names of the people featured in this report have been changed to protect their identities.



The 23-year-old Syrian widow fled Raqqa with her two-year-old son Odai and elderly aunt.

They joined hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced since last year, when a US-backed coalition launched an operation to retake the city from ISIS.

And now, even after Kurdish forces declared victory in Raqqa, their future is far from certain.

Maha's only lifeline to the outside world has been her mother Wafa, 40, who sought asylum in the Netherlands in 2014.