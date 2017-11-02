Breaking News

Life after Raqqa: 'I can't stand this situation anymore'

By Dominique Van Heerden, Laila Ben Allal, and Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 5:49 AM ET, Thu November 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The names of the people featured in this report have been changed to protect their identities.

After months living under ISIS's brutal rule, Maha finally managed to escape.
The 23-year-old Syrian widow fled Raqqa with her two-year-old son Odai and elderly aunt.
They joined hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced since last year, when a US-backed coalition launched an operation to retake the city from ISIS.
And now, even after Kurdish forces declared victory in Raqqa, their future is far from certain.
Maha's only lifeline to the outside world has been her mother Wafa, 40, who sought asylum in the Netherlands in 2014.
Read More
The following video includes excerpts from voice messages they've exchanged on WhatsApp since July, shared by Wafa with CNN. Their voices have been distorted.
Life in limbo after ISIS
Life in limbo after ISIS

    JUST WATCHED

    Life in limbo after ISIS

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Life in limbo after ISIS 02:25
This is the second part in a series following Maha's journey as she tries to reach her mother. Read the messages she sent before fleeing Raqqa.

Credits
Producers: Dominique van Heerden and Laila Ben Allal
Digital Producer: Eliza Mackintosh
Video Producer: Sara Delgrossi
Motion Graphics Designer: Ignacio Osorio
Design and development: Mark Oliver, Henrik Pettersson and Kevin Taverner