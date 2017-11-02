Lego's 'Women of NASA' sale lifts off, lands as best-selling toy

(CNN) Skyrocketing sales has landed Lego's new "Women of NASA" play set as Amazon's No. 1 best-selling toy in just 24 hours.

Weinstock has been designing custom mini-figures of scientists and engineers for more than seven years as a way to increase the visibility of professionals doing fascinating things in the STEM fields.

"I wanted to provide kids with a play experience that would help them learn about these women in particular but also to help boys and girls know that women have been a part of NASA's history from the beginning, even though their work has often been overlooked or underappreciated," Weinstock said.

The Lego figurine of Margaret Hamilton, whose work helped put the first people on the moon.

The final design of the set was done by Lego designers Tara Wike and Gemma Anderson. Wike visited Weinstock and Margaret Hamilton, one of the scientists in the set, to present the final design.

"It was a great experience to give these amazing women their new Lego identity and a great honor to personally present Margaret Hamilton with her very own minifigure,"Wike said in a news release , adding that she hopes this set will inspire children to make their dreams come true.

In the past, the toy manufacturer has been criticized for the lack of professional female characters, and after a letter written by a 7-year-old in 2014 made headlines, Lego began working on stronger female characters.

Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, and Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

"Any product that lets girls see themselves in careers like this is important for children of all genders," said Weinstock. "It provides girls an added boost in thinking that they can pursue a career such as mathematics or engineering, especially because traditionally girls have not been encouraged to be a part of these and other technical fields. It also shows boys that girls and women belong in these areas and have been contributing important works to them throughout history."

Although the "Women of NASA" set is sold out on Amazon, it was still available on the Lego store website on Thursday night.