More than 40 million fire extinguishers recalled after car fire death

May fail to activate or nozzles may forcibly detach, causing injuries

(CNN) If you've never taken a close look at your fire extinguisher, now would be a good time to check it.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 40 million Kidde disposable fire extinguishers Thursday, saying they may malfunction during an emergency.

The faulty extinguishers are equipped with plastic handles and push-buttons and can become clogged. Their nozzles also may detach with enough force "to pose an impact hazard," the CPSC said.

The recall covers 134 models of Kidde plastic-handle fire extinguishers manufactured between 1973 and August 15, 2017, including models that were recalled in 2009 and 2015 . It also includes eight push-button models manufactured between 1995 and September 22, 2017.

The extinguishers are sold online and at The Home Depot, Walmart, Sears and other stores.

#Recall: 37 million @KiddeSafety fire extinguishers can fail to activate during a fire. One death reported https://t.co/EedIwD3MDN pic.twitter.com/Qv8PHHPRKW — U.S. CPSC (@USCPSC) November 2, 2017

